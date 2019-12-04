× Colts claim kicker Chase McLaughlin; Adam Vinatieri appears on injury report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ kicking situation has taken an interesting twist.

The team was awarded Chase McLaughlin off waivers Wednesday, the same day veteran Adam Vinatieri appeared on the injury report with a knee injury. Vinatieri is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his 24-year career, and it began with him dealing with an injury to his left (plant) leg during training camp.

Wednesday, however, was the first time he appeared on the NFL’s weekly injury report.

McLaughlin has kicked in seven games this season, four for the Los Angeles Chargers and three for the San Francisco 49ers. He is 13/17 on field goal attempts and 15/15 on PATs.

This story will be updated.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: