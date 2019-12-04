LIVESTREAM: Impeachment hearings begin in House Judiciary Committee

Colts claim kicker Chase McLaughlin; Adam Vinatieri appears on injury report

Posted 5:37 pm, December 4, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Place kicker Chase McLaughlin #5 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 43 yard field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ kicking situation has taken an interesting twist.

The team was awarded Chase McLaughlin off waivers Wednesday, the same day veteran Adam Vinatieri appeared on the injury report with a knee injury. Vinatieri is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his 24-year career, and it began with him dealing with an injury to his left (plant) leg during training camp.

Wednesday, however, was the first time he appeared on the NFL’s weekly injury report.

McLaughlin has kicked in seven games this season, four for the Los Angeles Chargers and three for the San Francisco 49ers. He is 13/17 on field goal attempts and 15/15 on PATs.

This story will be updated.

