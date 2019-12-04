× Authorities search for handcuffed man last seen near Hancock County Jail

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Authorities are searching for a handcuffed man who was last seen in the area of the Hancock County Jail, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Police have identified the man as Steven “Scottie” Groves. He is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighs about 200 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials say Groves was wearing tan pants and a gray shirt

If you see Groves or have any information on his whereabouts call 911.

This is a developing story.