US may see shortage of french fries after weak potato harvest

(WJW) A french fry shortage could be coming because of a weak potato harvest.

Bloomberg reports cold weather and the impact of Hurricane Dorian have damaged potato crops in the United States and Canada.

That means smaller and fewer potatoes, and smaller spuds are harder for french fry processors.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates domestic potato output will drop 6.1% this year. CNBC reports that the lowest level since 2010.

Idaho, the nation’s top potato producer, is expected to see its harvest fall 5.5%.

