Silver Alert issued for 52-year-old missing Greenfield woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 52-year-old Melissa Vaughn, who is missing from Greenfield.

Vaughn was last seen at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses, according to Indiana State Police.

She is described as standing 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 196 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.

Vaughn is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Those with information on Vaughn should contact the Fortville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.