Sale goes wrong, shots fired in Avon apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind. -- Shots were fired at an Avon apartment complex late Saturday night after a sale gone wrong. It happened at the Residences on Ronald Reagan apartments in Avon.

Police say it started as two groups meeting for a transaction, and it ended with a possible robbery attempt.

"It caught me off guard for a sec and then I was like ‘oh my gosh, those were gunshots,'” said resident Meaghan Black.

Black was in her apartment Saturday night with her 3-year-old son fast asleep. When gunshots rang out outside their window, she says her son came out of his room.

"My son came out and started crying because it scared him,” Black said. "He just kept saying ‘The guns woke me up, the guns woke me up,’ and he didn’t want to go back into his room because he was scared.”

After several 911 calls, police from four different departments swarmed on scene.

“We came out and saw a bunch of cops running around, a bunch of craziness,” said resident Jonathon Thomas

Police detained a group of people, and one of those people claimed to be the victim of a robbery after meeting up for a transaction. Police don’t know how many shots were fired, but they did recover the gun.

“Detectives arrived on the scene and it took a little bit to decipher who may have been a witness, who may have been involved,” said Brian Nugent, Deputy Chief of Investigations at the Avon Police Department.

It’s still unclear why this apartment complex was the meeting spot. Police say the alleged victim is cooperating, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

“At this moment we have no indication that anyone was actually hit by the gunfire,” Nugent said. "We truly believe this is an isolated incident. We believe we’re dealing with individuals who do not reside in this area.”

With no injuries, police are still investigating to see who could face charges as some residents are still shaken about what could’ve happened.

"Definitely scary to think about,” Thomas said.

Police say the area is not a usual spot for crime, and the apartment complex is helping with the investigation.

They ask that anyone attempting to meet a stranger for a sale do so in a well-lit, public area.

If you have any information, they ask you contact crime stoppers at 317-262-tips.