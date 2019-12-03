× Report: Sen. Kamala Harris dropping out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris will drop out of the presidential race, according to an AP source.

Harris is expected to announce end of her Democratic presidential campaign Tuesday, according to a campaign official. The official requested anonymity to speak about Harris’ plans.

Politico reported that Harris informed her staff of the decision during a phone call Tuesday.

Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.