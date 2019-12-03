ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Report: Sen. Kamala Harris dropping out of 2020 presidential race
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris will drop out of the presidential race, according to an AP source.
Harris is expected to announce end of her Democratic presidential campaign Tuesday, according to a campaign official. The official requested anonymity to speak about Harris’ plans.
Politico reported that Harris informed her staff of the decision during a phone call Tuesday.
Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.