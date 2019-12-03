Noblesville police looking for help after robbery on Black Friday

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are looking for help after they say five suspects robbed people in a Best Buy parking lot on Black Friday.

The Noblesville Police department said the robbery happened after 9:15 on Black Friday at the Best Buy on Mercantile Boulevard in Noblesville.

Witnesses told police that the five suspects went into the business and walked around for a bit. They say the suspects left moments later and confronting three victims in the parking lot who were putting merchandise in their vehicle.

The victims told police that the suspects demanded their merchandise and threatened to shoot them. The suspects took their merchandise and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Joe Jerrell at jjerrell@noblesville.in.us or www.p3tips.com/713.