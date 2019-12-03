× Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour continues into 2020 with Indianapolis stop announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Southern rock staples Lynyrd Skynyrd continue their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour with another round of dates announced, including a stop at White River State Park next summer.

“We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we’ve ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation,” said the band’s lead singer Johnny Van Zant. “we are getting close!”

Skynyrd is known as a premiere American rock n’ roll band with a career spanning more than 40 years, a catalog of more than 60 albums and more than 30 million units sold. Their hits include “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” and “Free Bird.”

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will stop in Indianapolis on Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Tickets on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Presale for Citi cardmembers begins Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, December 5 at 10 p.m. as part of Citi’s Private Pass program with complete details available here.

For more information on tour line-ups and VIP Packages, visit LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

