× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 32 – PMO Christmas Show

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As one Christmas song says, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year” – and with that, comes one of the most wonderful events that happens annually at Purdue University’s campus in West Lafayette — the PMO Christmas Show!

Purdue Musical Organizations, or PMO for short, will host it’s 86th Annual Purdue Christmas show this weekend. Information on show times and ticket prices can be found here.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Assistant Director Jake Stensberg, and Purdue student/PMO Purduette Egypt Owens talk about their first experience with last year’s Christmas show, as well as the preparation for this year’s show.

