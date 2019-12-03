× Frankfort police investigating juvenile injured in shooting

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort Police Department (FPD) is investigating a Tuesday shooting involving a juvenile.

Police said around 10:20 a.m. officers and EMS were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Green St. on a report of a male juvenile with a gunshot wound.

FPD said the juvenile ran into a residence near that location with a gunshot wound the lower facial area.

Police determined the incident took place in a residence in the 900 block of N. John St., and a handgun was later found by officers.

The victim was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital, and detectives are currently interviewing two other juveniles who were present at the time of the shooting.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger, said FPD.

This story will be updated as FPD provides additional information.