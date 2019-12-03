× Frankfort community comes together to support grieving family who lost baby in house fire

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort community is coming together to support a grieving family who lost an 8-month-old in a house fire.

“Frankfort has always been a strong community. We pull together when tragedy strikes,” said Karla Schwartz, a Frankfort mother.

Just after 10 o’clock Monday morning, a home on West Jefferson Street caught on fire. A father and two children escaped. First responders tried to rescue an 8-month-old baby, but the fire was too powerful. The baby boy didn’t make it. He was found in his crib on the first floor.

“He was just a beautiful little baby, so it’s absolutely heartbreaking it really is,” said Mark Sanders, Senior Pastor at Faith Family Church.

Sanders is senior pastor at Faith Family Church. He says the older children are involved in the youth program, and the family was just there on Sunday for service.

“I’ve known this family for about 6 months. I baptized mom, dad and the two oldest children two weeks ago,” said Sanders.

The church has now turned into a donation drop-off spot. Bags of clothes, food and toys have all been donated for a family who lost so much.

“When you hear of a family with kids and especially a baby that has passed away, it’s just heartbreaking. We’re such a small community,” said Whitney Bray, a Frankfort mother.

Whitney Bray is a mother of two and doesn’t personally know the family but her heart hurts for them.

“Something just tugged at my heart telling me I needed to donate,” said Bray.

As help piled in so did the prayers. Faith Family Church held a vigil Monday evening, a time for the community to show this family they care.

“I think sometimes we concentrate so much on what words need to be said and sometimes there are no words that you can say in this situation. I think the important thing is for them to see they have people here,” said Sanders.

The state fire marshal is still investigating what started this fire.

“It hits hard. We all have kids and it hits really hard,” said Schwartz.

Fire officials tell FOX59 the father, two children and the injured Frankfort police officer were all treated and released from the hospital.

Officials have not yet released the name of the 8-month-old baby or any other family members.

If you are interested in helping the family, you can drop off donations at Faith Family Church located at 508 W. Green Street in Frankfort. You can contact the church at 765.659.3011.

For those interested in donating clothes, church officials have shared the family’s sizes.

Dad: Large, 32 x 32, 10.5 shoe

Mom: Medium, 11, 6.5 shoe

Girl age 9, size 10-12 or 14-16, 3 shoe

Boy age 6: size 7-8, 1 shoe

Boy age 1.5: size 24 months-2T