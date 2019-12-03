Enter to Win French Lick Resort Giveaway Prize Pack!

Nestled among the hills of the Hoosier National Forest resides a classic American destination – French Lick Resort. Home to two AAA Four-Diamond nationally historic hotels, three challenging golf courses, two rejuvenating spas, impressive meeting venues and a Vegas-style casino (rated No. 4 Best Casino outside of Las Vegas by Yahoo Travel, 2016), the resort is sure to exceed your expectations. Experience the ultimate in golf at The Pete Dye Course at French Lick, voted No. 1 course in Indiana on GolfWeek’s Best You Can Play for 10 years in a row. The Donald Ross Course at French Lick has been named Indiana’s No. 2 Course in GolfWeek’s Best You Can Play rankings every year since 2011. Voted Best Hotel in Indiana by Travel & Leisure Magazine, French Lick Resort is family-friendly, business-competent and perfect for a planned or impromptu getaway. Come experience Old World opulence amid modern comforts served with Midwestern charm – close to home. (We’re an easy drive from Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati.)

Learn More https://www.frenchlick.com/