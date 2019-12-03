× December our cloudiest month of the year, but what about snow?

December is our cloudiest and our second snowiest month of the year. Daylight grows shorter as we move toward Winter and over the course of the month we lose nine minutes of daylight. Less daylight means colder temperatures and the average high falls by eight degrees. This could be a cold month with more snow than we have had recently as December snow has been below average for each of the past five years. The thirty-day outlook for December is predicting temperatures to be above average and for precipitation to also be above average.

