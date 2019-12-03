Death of 6-year-old boy who passed out in school lunch line has been ruled a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The death of a 6-year-old boy who passed out at the lunch line in school has been ruled a homicide, PEOPLE reports.

Police say Shanice Martin, the mother of Tyzavier Martin, has been in jail after being accused of attacking her son and another child back in April, WJW reports. She is accused of using a box cutter to slash their necks and then left them on a street corner. She then turned herself into police.

The children were found by a Good Samaritan and were taken to a hospital.

Martin faces several charges of attempted murder, assault, child abandonment, child endangerment and weapons possession, PEOPLE reports. Police say she could face additional charges after the new ruling.

PEOPLE reports that Tyzavier collapsed while waiting in the lunch line on June 14. It was his second day back to school following the attack. His death resulted from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by laryneal granuloma complicating incised wound of the neck," PEOPLE reports.

