Colts players to sport custom cleats Sunday for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- More than 60 Colts players will wear customized cleats Sunday when the team faces the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

The initiative is sparked by the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, which allows players to wear cleats designed to represent charitable organizations of their choice.

Linebacker Darius Leonard will wear purple and white cleats in support of the Lupus Foundation of America.

"My little sister has been battling lupus for the last three years," Leonard said. "I think about having an edge on myself when my sister is battling day in and day out with a smile on her face."

Fellow linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will support the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation to honor his late teammate. Jackson spent two seasons with the Colts before passing away in a traffic accident on I-70 in 2018.

"Me being a rookie, scared out of my mind, my first time being in an NFL locker room, he did a great job taking me under his wing," Walker Jr. said.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will wear cleats that support a girl he met during the Colts' inaugural haunted runway fashion show in October, which hosted local kids fighting cancer. Brissett strutted the runway with Marley Ohmer.

"She was just so appreciative of everything, and she was just so happy to be alive," Brissett said.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri will wear cleats that raise awareness for children battling arthritis.

"I think as a young child, you're running around and having a good time, you realize there are kids who can't do that, or they have pain when they do that stuff," Vinatieri said. "When you're a kid, that should be the most exciting time of your life."

Here's a look at the participating players and their causes: Matthew Adams - American Pit Bull Foundation

Mo Alie-Cox - Dream Alive

Josh Andrews - National Sleep Foundation

Denico Autry - National Breast Cancer Foundation

Ben Banogu - Bilingual Education Institute

Jacoby Brissett - A Kid Again

Ian Bunting - Shine on Chicago

Parris Campbell - I Promise Foundation

Anthony Castonzo - Kids Voice

Le'Raven Clark - Wheeler Mission Ministries

Trevon Coley - National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

Pierre Desir - Breaking Boundaries Foundation

Jack Doyle - Riley Hospital for Children, on behalf of Brody Stephens

Ashton Dulin - National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

Eric Ebron - Parkinson's Foundation

Jake Eldrenkamp - Wounded Warrior Project - K9 Unit

Daurice Fountain - Multiple Sclerosis Foundation

Zaire Franklin - Uplifting Athletes

Devin Funchess - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

Clayton Geathers - National Breast Cancer Foundation

Mark Glowinski - Foundation for Women's Cancer

Gerri Green - PKD Foundation

Joe Haeg - Epilepsy Foundation

T.Y. Hilton - Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Nyheim Hines - Muscular Dystrophy Association

Malik Hooker - Leukemia Research Foundation

Justin Houston - Faith Before Fame

Brian Hoyer - Humane Society of Indianapolis

Margus Hunt - Juvenile Diabetes Foundation

Jegs Jegede - Ejike Ugboaja Foundation

Marcus Johnson - Young Life Pike Township

Chad Kelly - Hunter's Hope Foundation

Ryan Kelly - C.O.P.S. - Concerns of Police Survivors

Darius Leonard - Lupus Foundation of America

Tyquan Lewis - Alzheimer's Association

Marlon Mack - Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa

Rolan Milligan - American Stroke Association

Kenny Moore II - A Kid Again

Skai Moore - National Breast Cancer Foundation

Al-Quadin Muhammad - Boys and Girls Clubs of New Jersey

Quenton Nelson - The Andrew Weishar Foundation

George Odum - United Way of Central Arkansas

Bobby Okereke - Active Minds

Zach Pascal - Gun Violence Survivors Foundation

Javon Patterson - Homes of Hope for Children

Frank Reich - kNOT Today

Luke Rhodes - Children's Bureau

Chester Rogers - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Rigoberto Sanchez - Lupus Foundation of America

Jabaal Sheard - Jabaal Sheard Foundation

Braden Smith - American Breast Cancer Foundation

E.J. Speed - Lymphoma Research Foundation

Grover Stewart - Center for the African American Male at Albany State Univ.

Marvel Tell III - Ascent 121

Kemoko Turay - Special Olympics

Adam Vinatieri - Juvenile Arthritis Association

Anthony Walker - Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation

Jordan Wilkins - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

Chad Williams - American Pit Bull Foundation

Jonathan Williams - Outreach Indiana

Khari Willis - Martin Luther King Community Center

Quincy Wilson - American Heart Association and American Stroke Assoc.

Rock Ya-Sin - Kids Against Hunger

Colts at Buccaneers kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS4.