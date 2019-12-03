Colts players to sport special shoes for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the fourth straight year, NFL teams will participate in the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

That means you’ll see players from all 32 teams wearing specially painted cleats promoting nonprofit groups. More than 60 Colts players and coach Frank Reich will participate this year. They’ll sport the unique cleats during Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Players also had the option of putting their cleats up for auction, with 100% of the money raised going to their selected charity. Fans can bid on the cleats here.

Here’s a look at the participating players and their causes:

Matthew Adams – American Pit Bull Foundation Mo Alie-Cox – Dream Alive Josh Andrews – National Sleep Foundation Denico Autry – National Breast Cancer Foundation Ben Banogu – Bilingual Education Institute Jacoby Brissett – A Kid Again Ian Bunting – Shine on Chicago Parris Campbell – I Promise Foundation Anthony Castonzo – Kids Voice Le’Raven Clark – Wheeler Mission Ministries

