Colts players to sport special shoes for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ campaign

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the fourth straight year, NFL teams will participate in the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.
That means you’ll see players from all 32 teams wearing specially painted cleats promoting nonprofit groups. More than 60 Colts players and coach Frank Reich will participate this year. They’ll sport the unique cleats during Sunday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Players also had the option of putting their cleats up for auction, with 100% of the money raised going to their selected charity. Fans can bid on the cleats here.
Here’s a look at the participating players and their causes:
-
- Matthew Adams – American Pit Bull Foundation
- Mo Alie-Cox – Dream Alive
- Josh Andrews – National Sleep Foundation
- Denico Autry – National Breast Cancer Foundation
- Ben Banogu – Bilingual Education Institute
- Jacoby Brissett – A Kid Again
- Ian Bunting – Shine on Chicago
- Parris Campbell – I Promise Foundation
- Anthony Castonzo – Kids Voice
- Le’Raven Clark – Wheeler Mission Ministries
- Trevon Coley – National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
- Pierre Desir – Breaking Boundaries Foundation
- Jack Doyle – Riley Hospital for Children, on behalf of Brody Stephens
- Ashton Dulin – National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
- Eric Ebron – Parkinson’s Foundation
- Jake Eldrenkamp – Wounded Warrior Project – K9 Unit
- Daurice Fountain – Multiple Sclerosis Foundation
- Zaire Franklin – Uplifting Athletes
- Devin Funchess – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
- Clayton Geathers – National Breast Cancer Foundation
- Mark Glowinski – Foundation for Women’s Cancer
- Gerri Green – PKD Foundation
- Joe Haeg – Epilepsy Foundation
- T.Y. Hilton – Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade
- Nyheim Hines – Muscular Dystrophy Association
- Malik Hooker – Leukemia Research Foundation
- Justin Houston – Faith Before Fame
- Brian Hoyer – Humane Society of Indianapolis
- Margus Hunt – Juvenile Diabetes Foundation
- Jegs Jegede – Ejike Ugboaja Foundation
- Marcus Johnson – Young Life Pike Township
- Chad Kelly – Hunter’s Hope Foundation
- Ryan Kelly – C.O.P.S. – Concerns of Police Survivors
- Darius Leonard – Lupus Foundation of America
- Tyquan Lewis – Alzheimer’s Association
- Marlon Mack – Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa
- Rolan Milligan – American Stroke Association
- Kenny Moore II – A Kid Again
- Skai Moore – National Breast Cancer Foundation
- Al-Quadin Muhammad – Boys and Girls Clubs of New Jersey
- Quenton Nelson – The Andrew Weishar Foundation
- George Odum – United Way of Central Arkansas
- Bobby Okereke – Active Minds
- Zach Pascal – Gun Violence Survivors Foundation
- Javon Patterson – Homes of Hope for Children
- Frank Reich – kNOT Today
- Luke Rhodes – Children’s Bureau
- Chester Rogers – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Rigoberto Sanchez – Lupus Foundation of America
- Jabaal Sheard – Jabaal Sheard Foundation
- Braden Smith – American Breast Cancer Foundation
- E.J. Speed – Lymphoma Research Foundation
- Grover Stewart – Center for the African American Male at Albany State Univ.
- Marvel Tell III – Ascent 121
- Kemoko Turay – Special Olympics
- Adam Vinatieri – Juvenile Arthritis Association
- Anthony Walker – Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation
- Jordan Wilkins – Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation
- Chad Williams – American Pit Bull Foundation
- Jonathan Williams – Outreach Indiana
- Khari Willis – Martin Luther King Community Center
- Quincy Wilson – American Heart Association and American Stroke Assoc.
- Rock Ya-Sin – Kids Against Hunger