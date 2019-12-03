× Colts elevate Chad Williams from practice squad to bolster ailing receiving group

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts stayed in-house to address their injury-depleted receiver issue.

The team signed Chad Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. He takes the place of Chester Rogers, who was placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. The Colts also signed wide receiver Malik Henry to the practice squad.

The Colts considered re-signing Dontrelle Inman to replace Rogers – he was in town for a workout – but opted for Williams.

The 6-2, 204-pound Williams was added to the practice squad in September. He was a 2017 third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals who caught 20 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. He was released prior to the start of this season.

Rogers’ injury is the latest to hit the receivers room.

T.Y. Hilton has missed four of the last five games with a calf injury and might not be available for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rookie Parris Campbell has missed six of the last eight games with injuries, the last four with a fractured right hand.

Also, veteran Devin Funchess never played again after breaking his left clavicle in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team’s active wideouts: Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Ashton Dulin, Campbell and Williams.

