× Colder morning; quieter overall

Cold enough for your coat and gloves this morning! Wind chills in the teens for a few of us and mainly feeling like the 20s all morning. It is a little colder than yesterday morning but the truth is that it is the cold season now! Climate records show that our normal high is actually in the low 40s so today’s high comes as no surprise. Just prepare for the cold and you’ll be good to go since we’re not expecting widespread rain like we’ve had over the last week. I ran Futureview all the way through Sunday evening and it brings good news! We should have a five day stretch of dry weather which is much needed to dry out some mud. Sunday night is the next best chance for rain in Central Indiana. The cold won’t bother you at Christmas Nights of Lights! Stay warm in your car and cruise around the fair grounds, soaking in the pretty lights. Forecast looks good for this this evening and the rest of the evenings this week. Clouds will thin out just before sunset so our northern counties may have a pretty sunset Tuesday evening. The rest of the work week keeps temperatures pretty much at normal and we’ll stay dry until our next system pushes rain in on Sunday night into Monday. We’ll continue to track this and keep updating our weather blog. Keep warm!