Baldwin scores 31 as No. 24 Butler beats Ole Miss 67-58

OXFORD, Miss. — Butler extended its winning streak as it faced off against Mississipi Tuesday.

Senior Kamar Baldwin narrowly missed his career-high during the game, posting 31 points as No. 24 Butler (8-0) defeated Mississippi (5-3) 67-58 on Tuesday.

Butler University Athletics says Baldwin’s previous career-high was 32. He nearly hit that mark by making 11 of his 16 attempts from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range.

“Our seniors kept us poised in this one, which is what you have to have on the road,” said Butler coach LaVall Jordan. “We knew it was going to be tough. We knew they would make a run. Obviously, Kamar is playing at a high level, but this is a great team win.”

Ole Miss was limited to 40-percent shooting. They were led by Breein Tyree’s 20 points.

The Bulldogs return to Hinkle Fieldhouse to host Florida Saturday at noon.