Temperatures struggle as wet weather exits

Posted 5:49 am, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, December 2, 2019
Data pix.

A few melting flurries falling this morning but no major issues anticipating.  Ground temperatures are right around freezing so not expecting widespread icing, just a few slick spots.  Temperatures are in the 30s and wind chills are in the 20s so coats and gloves still needed.  Highs should be in the mid 40s this time of year but we'll only top off around 35 degrees today.The winter storm is exiting through the New England states but left a mess behind.  A quarter inch of ice reported in New Jersey and around NYC with over 8 inches of snow (and still falling) in upstate New York. Back at home we'll have a high of 35° which is basically where we're waking up this morning.  The breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s all through the day.  Wind gusts could be up to 20mph. This is our Futureview run all the way through the weekend!  Check it out!!  We are going to FINALLY get a break from wet weather, giving the ground a NEEDED rest period and opportunity to dry up. The breeze on Wednesday should also help dry up the saturated ground some.  We've got a 10% chance for wet weather on Friday but the next best chance for rain isn't until Sunday.

