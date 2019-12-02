× State Rep. Huston of Fishers announced as House Speaker-Elect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We now know who may replace Indiana’s longest serving House Speaker, Brian Bosma, after the 2020 legislative session.

Representative Todd Huston of Fishers plans to work closely with Bosma after being announced as the speaker-elect Monday.

Huston previously served as Deputy Speaker Pro Tempore and was also the co-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which crafts Indiana’s $34 billion biennial budget.

During the current session, he will be concentrating on training to be the next speaker.

Huston says he is most passionate about education and healthcare issues.

“We are going to do everything we can to lower healthcare costs for Hoosiers while improving Hoosier health that’s an area we know we have got to get better at, we’ve got to be healthier in Indiana,” said Huston.

Bosma said he hopes to have Huston sworn in by the full House as session closes next year.

The short 2020 legislative session will begin on January 6 and end by March 14.

Lawmakers from around the state, including Governor Holcomb, provided statements of congratulations: