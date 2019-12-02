× Pendleton correctional facility worker faces trafficking with an inmate charge

PENDLETON, Ind. – A man who worked at the Indiana Department of Correction Correctional Industrial Facility has been arrested for allegedly trafficking controlled substances.

Authorities say 26-year-old Kevin Lake, an Aramark employee, was arrested November 23 after an investigation by correctional police. He was booked into the Madison County Jail without incident.

The substances he trafficked are alleged to have been suboxone and methamphetamine, according to officials.

Lake faces one count of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony.

“The trafficking of illegal drugs poses a great hazard to our staff and other offenders and will not be tolerated,” said Warden Wendy Knight. “I am grateful for the diligent work of our investigative staff in following through with this investigation and making an arrest.”