Man shot by authorities after hours-long standoff on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is injured after being shot by police following an hours-long standoff on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, officers were patrolling the area when they received the call of a burglary in progress at a business. Police say the suspect fled after realizing the business he expected to be closed was actually open.

Officers chased the man, who then entered a driver’s education building near West 71st Street and North Zionsville Road.

The man “engaged with an employee” inside the business, but she was able to get away, according to IMPD. All employees inside were able to exit the business, and the suspect then barricaded himself inside.

Police set up a perimeter around the business and called crisis negotiators and the S.W.A.T. team, who were able to make contact with the man. Authorities attempted to negotiate with the man for roughly four hours. IMPD says the man was armed and acting erratically and aggressively.

Officials say at one point, the man pointed the gun at officers, who then “ended the threat” but shooting him.

The man was taken to an area hospital in “serious condition” and is expected to survive his injuries.

No officers were injured during the standoff.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police have not released any further details at this time.