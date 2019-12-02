DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 03: White House advisor Ivanka Trump and the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, host a roundtable discussion focusing on assisting American workers for the changing economy at El Centro community college on October 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Google announced that it is committing to a White House initiative designed to get private companies to expand job training. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump headed to Indianapolis this week
DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 03: White House advisor Ivanka Trump and the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, host a roundtable discussion focusing on assisting American workers for the changing economy at El Centro community college on October 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Google announced that it is committing to a White House initiative designed to get private companies to expand job training. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivanka Trump will visit Indianapolis this week.
Trump is the co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also serves as co-chair of the group and Gov. Eric Holcomb is a member of the board.
They’ll convene a meeting Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Indiana Women’s Prison, 2596 N Girls School Rd., Indianapolis, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Indiana Department of Correction confirmed the information.
The advisory board is intended to provide advice and recommendations to the National Council for the American Worker.