Ivanka Trump headed to Indianapolis this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivanka Trump will visit Indianapolis this week.

Trump is the co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also serves as co-chair of the group and Gov. Eric Holcomb is a member of the board.

They’ll convene a meeting Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Indiana Women’s Prison, 2596 N Girls School Rd., Indianapolis, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Indiana Department of Correction confirmed the information.

The advisory board is intended to provide advice and recommendations to the National Council for the American Worker.