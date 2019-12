× Fire crews work to put out fully-involved house fire in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fully-involved house fire in Frankfort.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. at a house in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street.

Flames were visible from the house upon arrival.

It is unclear if anyone is inside the home.

We will update this story when we have more information.