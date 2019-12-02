Family reacts after Indy mother of 4 is shot to death over weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A violent weekend in Indianapolis leaves four people dead, including a mother of four children who has been identified as Latashia Sims.

“It’s dumbfounding. It should have never happened,” said the victim’s cousin, Sandra Triblet.

Just before midnight Friday, Sims and a second woman were shot before the driver of a truck they were in flagged down a Hendricks County sheriff’s deputy for help. According to court records, Jermaine Lamar’s girlfriend was wounded in the shooting. She told police Lamar shot both women and explained that, “This occurred because of how she was talking a friend of his.”

Latashia, it seems, was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The wrong clock got punched on this one. Some of the violence going on is senseless,” said the victim’s friend, Ronald Gilmore. “You know, all she talked about was her kids and her family.”

Gilmore worked with Latashia and says the mother of four always worked hard to provide for her family, which includes a 5-year-old little girl.

“You know, she definitely was a caregiver. She did everything for her kids, you know,” said the victim’s oldest son, Tacuise Sims. “Growing up, we never had much, but she made sure we never went without.”

In a pair of unrelated shootings on Sunday, Jordan Perry was found shot to death in an alley on Indy’s near east side. Two hours later, Ibn Waller was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the west side.

Latashia’s friends and family says they are fed up with all the violence across Indianapolis.

“Just stop it man. It’s pointless, and it doesn’t solve anything. It doesn’t solve anything,” said Sims.

“It needs to stop. I’m tired of waking up every day and someone’s child is gone from their mother or their loved ones,” said Triblet.

While no arrests have been made from the homicides on Sunday, Lamar remains behind bars in the county jail. He’s being held without bond on possible charges of murder and attempted murder.