Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 48: ‘8 Telling Stats in the Colts’ loss to TEN’

Posted 4:13 pm, December 2, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have fallen to 6-6 after a fourth quarter meltdown against the Tennessee Titans.

On Monday’s podcast, Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams provide eight telling stats in the Colts’ 31-17 loss.

The guys also take an in-depth look at the AFC playoff picture with just four games to go. Indianapolis will need help to get into the playoffs, but they very well might get it.

Be sure to join us for Thursday’s podcast when Hopkins is joined by Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths to preview the Colts’ upcoming game in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

