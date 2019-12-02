× Chicago announces summer tour with Rick Springfield, stop at Ruoff in Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Legendary rock band Chicago has announced a 2020 summer tour of North America with pop-rock icon Rick Springfield.

The tour includes a concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Chicago and Rick Springfield are both known for their dynamic vocals and rich instrumentals, and this tour will bring their respective catalog of hits to fans in venues across the U.S. and Canada.

Tour promoters Live Nation this about the two artists in a statement:

“Chicago has been honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and GRAMMY Hall of Fame over the course of their illustrious career. The group’s latest album Chicago Christmas spotlights their trademark sound on eight original songs, two yuletide favorites, and one timeless classic. The band appeared in this year’s Macy’s Day Parade and will perform on NBC during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on on December 4. Prolific singer-songwriter Rick Springfield has scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits and is behind some of the biggest songs of the 80s including “Jessie’s Girl.” Beyond his music career, he is also a lauded actor in both TV and film.”

Tickets for the Noblesville show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6 at LiveNation.com.