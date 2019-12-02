× Central Indiana should expect above average snowfall this Winter

Let’s talk about snow. Indianapolis averages eight, 1″ snows per season. Last Winter was a dry one with only 5, 1″ snows and a seasonal total of 19.4″, six inches below average. This year I’m predicting nine, 1″ snows, as I think we’ll see above average snowfall this Winter. We are off to a fast start to snow season with 2.8″ of snow falling on November 11th. Think of it this way – only eight more 1″ snows until May.

November was a cool month.

November is our 5th snowiest month.

Indianapolis is due for an average or an above average snow season.

I am predicting 9, 1″ snows this season.