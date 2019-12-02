Benefits of a care companion

Adjusting to living in a nursing home is challenging. Most residents experience anxiety and fear. But a local facility has found a way to make that  transition a little easier with something called a care companion.

91 year old Scott Dill, a retired business executive from fishers, has lived at Allisonville Meadows for two years and for most of that time, he's had a companion. Alexis, is a certified nursing assistant and she's been there to help Scott with day to day living. Whether it's washing his hair or just working on a puzzle.

Alexis and the rest of the staff at Allisonville Meadows went through training to better connect with clients. What they found is nursing assistants, technicians, administrators all staff members, need to engage with clients. Get to know them and understand their personal stories.

Alexis may spend up to an hour with Scott. She has other clients she is a companion to, too. The care program's intent is simply to help staff forge a deeper connection with the people they serve.

Learn more at https://www.asccare.com/companions/

