× Anderson woman accused of neglect in baby’s death, investigators say she had meth in system

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson woman had methamphetamine in her system when her 1-month-old daughter died, according to court documents.

Samantha Madore, 34, is charged with Level 1 neglect of dependent resulting in death.

According to court documents, emergency crews responded to Madore’s home around 5 a.m. on September 25 on a report of a baby who had stopped breathing. Medics transported the baby to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

It was determined the baby’s cause of death was “sudden unexplained infant death with contributing cause of bed sharing in an unsafe sleep environment.” The manner of death was undetermined.

The Department of Child Services obtained two separate drug screens from Madore, on September 25 and 27, per policy. She tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine in her system both times.

Investigators interviewed Madore about her daughter’s death on October 7. She said she fell asleep in bed with her daughter, and when she woke up, her daughter was next to her and unresponsive. That’s when she called 911. She said she doesn’t remember what she did next with the child. She said she doesn’t remember a lot of things from that night.

Madore denied using methamphetamine. She said she was around the drug and she touched it, but she didn’t use it. The investigator said in his training, he knows the drug isn’t absorbed through skin contact.

In conclusion, the investigator wrote in the probable cause, “Samantha Madore knowingly placed her infant child in a situation that endangered the child’s life while having Methamphetamines within her system.”

Madore was arrested charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of syringe in October 2018. The booking photo used in this article is from that arrest.