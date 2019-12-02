15 Christmas trees worth hundreds of dollars stolen from Girl Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – A thief targeted a Christmas tree lot in Carmel and stole from Girl Scouts.

“It was our second day in the tree sale, and it’s not the way you want to start,” said Denisse Jensen, leader with Troop 1898.

The trees were unloaded, counted and ready to sell. Then over the weekend, 15 trees disappeared overnight from right outside the Carmel Lions Club.

“We realized the trees that were missing were at this end of the area, that was quick access to the alleyway that’s when we realized someone had taken them,” said Jensen.

The 15 stolen trees are worth hundreds and hundreds of dollars. The lot is being used as a fundraiser, and the scouts were counting on the money for their high adventure overseas trip and the Gold Award, which is the highest award in Girl Scouts.

“You always watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' and it’s like no one would do that, no one would become a Grinch, and then this happens and it’s like why?” said Isabelle Woodward, a Carmel Girl Scout.

The scouts and their leaders were talking about possibly canceling plans, and that’s when some sweet strangers took over.

Jill Slavin and Beth Mackey are with Club Canine in Carmel. The two women saw a post on social media and knew they had to do something. Slavin and Mackey showed up to the tree lot and paid for 15 trees and didn’t take a single one home.

“We decided we were going to come and make it right,” Jill Slavin with Club Canine said.

A couple of women proving the holiday season is about kindness and caring for one another.

“This is going to be a good memory for us. So, thank you for taking something that could’ve been really bad to turning it into something really good that these girls are going to remember,” said Jensen.

The Girl Scouts troop tells CBS4 they’re making sure the lights stay turned on in the lot, and they’ve also added a new security camera.

A report was filed with the Carmel Police Department.