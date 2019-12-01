Southern Indiana casino prepares to move to land-based complex

ELIZABETH, Ind. — A southern Indiana casino is preparing to move its gambling operations from a decades-old riverboat to a new land-based casino complex.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana’s riverboat will close Dec. 12, when a new $90 million, 110,000-square-foot casino opens in Harrison County.

The News and Tribune reports that the riverboat, which opened in 1998 and is called the Glory of Rome, is the largest riverboat in the United States. It’s moored along the Ohio River in the Indiana town of Elizabeth near Louisville, Kentucky.

Indiana lawmakers allowed riverboat casinos to make the move to land in 2015.

The new casino is being rebranded Caesars Southern Indiana.

