Indianapolis police rule 2 separate death investigations as homicides

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police have ruled two separate death investigations as homicide after two men were found dead Sunday, one on the city’s west side and the other on the near east side.

Shortly before 11 a.m., IMPD responded to the call of a death in the 400 block of North Beville Avenue. They arrived to find an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene. After a death investigation, his death was ruled a homicide, but police have not released further details at this time.

Just before 1 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of North Whitcomb Avenue in response to a person shot. When they arrived, officers located a man with gunshot wounds. His death has too been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in either case. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Officials will identify the deceased after next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about either homicide should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).