IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What are the legal and political ramifications of Reveal's investigative report that claims the state helped shift blame away from Amazon to try and lure the company's new headquarters to Indianapolis?

And what are Gov. Holcomb's potential 2020 opponents saying about the controversy?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the Amazon controversy, the race for Governor, the latest on the impeachment process and the latest news from the 2020 campaign trail, with Mayor Pete Buttigieg now facing more scrutiny on the campaign trail.

