IN Focus: Andy Jacobs running for Congress in 5th district

INDIANAPOLIS - Another candidate has joined the already crowded field in the race to replace Rep. Susan Brooks, and his name may sound familiar to long-time observers of Indiana politics.

Andy Jacobs officially announced his campaign last weekend, following in the footsteps of his father, the late Andy Jacobs, Jr., who served Indiana in Congress for thirty years.

In the video above, Jacobs talks about the advantages and challenges that presents, and why he decided to run for Congress this year.

“I am running because we must work to mend the paralyzing divide between our political parties in order for us to meet the challenges facing our country, our communities and our families," said Jacobs.

The district is being closely watched at the national level, with a handful of Democrats hoping to flip the suburban district, including former State Rep. Christina Hale and returning candidate Dee Thornton, who lost to Brooks in 2018.

Hale raised more than $325,000 last quarter, a record for any Democrat in the district.

On the Republican side, several candidates have already entered the race, including state treasurer Kelly Mitchell and former BMV commissioner Kent Abernathy.

Former State Rep. Steve Braun also launched a campaign, but stepped away from the campaign trail to deal with an undisclosed health issue.

Two other candidates, Beth Henderson and Chuck Dietzen, also joined the race in recent weeks by unveiling campaign announcement videos online. Micah Beckwith, Danny Niederberger and Mark Small have also entered the race for the Republican nomination.