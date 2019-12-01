Crowds line up for Michigan’s first day of legal marijuana sales

Posted 2:37 pm, December 1, 2019, by

(Photo By FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Crowds are lining up for the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Michigan.

A handful of shops, mostly in Ann Arbor, are approved to start selling Sunday.

The Detroit News reports customers traveled from nearby states including Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Twenty-five-year-old Kelly Savage of Columbus, Ohio arrived the night before to be the first in line at Exclusive Provisioning Center. He says he wants to be a part of history and spent nearly $500.

Michigan officials estimate first-year sales at hundreds of millions of dollars, but recreational marijuana isn’t broadly available yet.

More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing recreational businesses. Detroit, with Michigan’s most medical marijuana dispensaries, has delayed recreational sales until at least Jan. 31.

Illinois starts recreational sales in January.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.