Murder charge filed after women found shot in truck

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Homicide detectives arrested a man after a shooting inside Marion County Friday night.

Jermaine Lamar (Photo//IMPD)

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy was doing routine patrols in Plainfield when he was flagged down by a man along US Highway 40, shortly before midnight.

The Deputy found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a truck on the intersection of Spring and East Main Streets. Medics rushed the victims to area hospitals in critical condition. One of the victims, however, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives took the driver of the truck, 47-year-old Jermaine Lamar, into custody for questioning and later arrested him in connection with the shootings. He faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

Investigators are still working to gather more information and determine exactly where the shooting took place.  Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

