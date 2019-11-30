Indy police ask for help locating missing man with dementia

Posted 8:13 pm, November 30, 2019, by

Willie Ealy was last seen at his home on E. 46th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in located a missing man.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Willie Ealy was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 30, at his home located in the 4300 block of E. 46th Street.

Police say Ealy has been diagnosed with dementia and is also a diabetic who is in need of his medication.

Ealy is driving a 2003 gray Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number RZM780, police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317)327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.