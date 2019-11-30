× Indy police ask for help locating missing man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in located a missing man.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Willie Ealy was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 30, at his home located in the 4300 block of E. 46th Street.

Police say Ealy has been diagnosed with dementia and is also a diabetic who is in need of his medication.

Ealy is driving a 2003 gray Ford Crown Victoria with license plate number RZM780, police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317)327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.