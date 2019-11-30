Indiana takes back Old Oaken Bucket with 44-41 double overtime victory

Posted 4:39 pm, November 30, 2019, by

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 30: Reakwon Jones #7 of the Indiana Hoosiers holds the Old Oaken Bucket following the double overtime win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 30, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Peyton Ramsey’s 1-yard quarterback sneak in double overtime was the difference as Indiana beat Purdue 44-41, Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Hoosiers (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are eight-game winners and boast a winning conference record for the first time since 1993. Ramsey led the way, throwing for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had help from running back Sampson James as the true freshman out of Avon ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Receiver Whop Philyor returned from injury to catch 8 passes for 138 yards and two scores.

The Boilers (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten) streak of two Bucket Game wins in a row comes to an end. Freshman quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns. Zander Horvath chipped in on the ground with 23 carries for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns. Freshman receiver David Bell had a fantastic day, as the Warren Central grad caught a team-high 9 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Bell leads the Big Ten in receptions and topped 1,000 yards receiving for the season.

Indiana awaits their bowl game fate while Purdue’s offseason now begins.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.