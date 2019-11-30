× Hendricks County Deputy finds 2 women critically shot in truck

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were found shot in Plainfield late Friday night.

The Plainfield Police Department and Indianapolis Metro Police Department have confirmed they’re investigating a double shooting that sent two women to the hospital.

Police say a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy was doing routine patrols in Plainfield when he was flagged down by a man along US Highway 40, shortly before midnight.

The Deputy found two women suffering from at least one gun shot wound apiece inside a truck on the intersection of Spring and East Main Streets in Plainfield.

The officer began applying first-aid to the victims until EMS personnel arrived on scene.

Both women were taken to Indianapolis hospitals in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to gather more information and determine exactly where the shooting took place. Detectives are questioning the male driver of the truck and apparently believe the shooting happened somewhere inside Marion County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.