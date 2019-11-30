Boy Scouts face lawsut alleging they overlooked leader’s alleged abuse

IRVING, TX - FEBRUARY 04: A sign for the National Office outside the Boy Scouts of America Headquarters on February 4, 2013 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America is facing another lawsuit in a wave of litigation over decades-old allegations of sexual abuse.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that two men filed a federal suit in Little Rock Wednesday, accusing the organization of concealing “negligence and fraud.”

The men claim they were sexually abused on scouting trips in Arkansas in 1979 and 1980, when they were between 9 and 11, by a leader who the Boy Scouts had deemed “ineligible” to volunteer with boys following accusation of sexually abuse in Georgia two years earlier. The Associated Press does not generally identify people who say they were sexually assaulted.

The suit claims the Boy Scouts did not report the leader to police in either state. The youth organization did not immediately comment on the suit Saturday.

The leader is identified by name but is not a defendant in the suit.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

