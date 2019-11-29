× IMPD Chief to retire at end of year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There are changes coming to the leadership of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach announced his retirement Friday. Roach made the announcement after nearly 29 years of service to the city.

In the announcement, Roach said he appreciates the opportunity the three years as Chief of Police has given him.

“I am grateful and humbled to have led this organization and its members,” Roach said. “IMPD has some of the best and brightest men and women working across both the civilian and sworn ranks. The care, concern, and kindness they show daily for the citizens of Indianapolis, both publicly and privately, have been and will continue to be an inspiration to me.”

During his time as Chief of Police, the Indianapolis Mayor’s office said the department returned to citywide beat policing and created a crisis team focused on treating, rather than jailing, people suffering from mental health issues.

Roach also oversaw the launch of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which works across federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to identify serial shooters for investigation and prosecution.

“Chief Roach has proven to be a deliberate and dedicated leader throughout his nearly three decades with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, driven to make our city safer for all residents by working collaboratively, addressing the root causes of crime and leading his officers through a return to a community-focused policing model,” said Mayor Hogsett. “I want to thank Bryan for his steadfast service to the people of Indianapolis, and wish him incredible happiness in his retirement.”

Roach began his career in 1991 as a patrol officer in the North District before rising through the ranks as a narcotics detective, sergeant, and supervisor of the North District Neighborhood Resource Unit.

Chief Roach will continue to serve as police chief through the end of the year.