Humane Society for Hamilton County offering adoption deals for Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — While you are out shopping Friday, why not pick up a new family member?

The Humane Society for Hamilton County is calling on the community to help provide homes for dogs and cats of all breeds, ages and sizes. The organization is offering reduced-priced adoptions and longer hours for Black Friday.

“The shelter is full of dogs and cats of all breeds, ages and sizes who are desperate to love and be loved,” said HSHC’s President and CEO, Rebecca Stevens. “We sincerely hope folks will choose to visit us instead of the mall on Friday giving one of the 250 plus animals in our care a reason to give thanks.”

The shelter is offering $10 adoptions for adult pets and $20 adoptions for kittens under 6 months. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip and registration, a bag of food to get you started, a free wellness exam with a participating veterinarian and multiple discounts on pet products and services.

People wanting to adopt a pet can show up to the shelter located at 1721 Pleasant Street, Suite B in Noblesville from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Interested pet parents should bring: