× DNR Opt Outside on Black Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Hoosiers to spend time enjoying the outdoors this Black Friday.

Instead of shopping, Opt Outside with Indiana DNR is a way for you to visit state parks, reservoirs, state forests, fishing and wildlife areas, all with the opportunity of earning great prizes just by participating.

There will be drawings for several DNR entrance passes, gift cards and even chances to win a hands-on experience by staff-guided tour.

There are three ways to enter:

1) Share your photos

Post your photos on any DNR social media site on Friday, Nov. 29 using the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2019 and you’ll be entered in a drawing for one of these prizes.

2) Stay overnight

Go camping or stay at an inn on Black Friday and share your photos on the Indiana State Parks Facebook page on Friday, Nov. 29 with the hashtag #OptOutsideCAMP or #OptOutsideINN. The first 25 people to post photos will receive an OptOutside-logoed fleece ear band, and all will be entered in a drawing for one of these prizes.

3) Do our OptOutside Scavenger Hunt

Download the scavenger hunt , complete it on your own or with friends or family on Black Friday and return it to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov by Monday, Dec. 9. The first 25 submissions will receive an OptOutside-logoed fleece earband, and all submissions will be entered in a drawing for one of these prizes.

To learn more you can visit http://on.IN.gov/optoutside .