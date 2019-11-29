× 9-year-old spreading holiday cheer by giving back to the homeless

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thanksgiving is behind us, but the giving has just begun.

The holiday season is in full spring and Hoosiers are already getting in the spirit of giving back.

At only 9-years-old Remington Hiner is doing just that.

Her heart is as big as the bag of donations she’s picking up for the homeless.

Her urge to give back started 5 years ago during an arts and crafts project.

“We went to my grandparents and normally we feed the homeless. I just wanted to make a scarf for them,” Remington Hiner said.

Soon she started collecting scarves to give to the homeless shelter.

“It was like almost winter time and it was like really cold outside. I was thinking they would be shivering a whole bunch,” Remington said.

Over the years the donations have gotten bigger and bigger.

“We collect new stuff like underwear, socks, and toiletries. We collect old jackets shirts and pants,” Remington said.

Remington’s parents say collecting is all her idea.

“Of course, we are proud of our children but giving back and seeing her want to do it is just amazing,” Elizabeth Hiner said.

Remington has grown up around a family who teaches the importance of giving back to others.

Her dad says you never know when you could fall on hard times.

“We’ve had the cars break down and the credit cards maxed out. We thankfully had family and friends to lean on,” Jason Hiner said.

This holiday season Remington wants people to think with a big heart, because who doesn’t like bringing a smile to someone during the most wonderful time of the year.

Remington takes her donations to Holy Family Shelter in Indianapolis, but the Hiner family encourages folks at home to donate to their nearest shelter.

If you donate post a picture to social media with #BigHeart.