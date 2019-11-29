× 1 dead, another wounded in shooting at Southwest side bar.

INDIANAPOLIS: IMPD officers were called to a report of two people shot on the city’s southwest side Friday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. police and medics were called to Jake’s Pub in the 1200 block of West Southport Road. That scene is near South Bluff Road.

When officers arrived they found two people shot. According to police, one of the shooting victim’s is deceased, the second victim is reported to be in “stable condition.”

Detectives and crime lab are on the scene collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

Police say two people were involved in a disturbance inside Jake’s Pub and two people were shot. Police add that all persons involved in the shooting have been contained.

According to witnesses there were numerous people inside the bar at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.