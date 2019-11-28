× Tracking an active next few days

Keeping an eye on radar this morning because of all the active weather in the southern plains. This really shouldn’t be much of an issue for us; mainly just throwing more clouds into Indiana. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees below normal today so coats certainly needed. Highs will only top off around 41° and climate record show the average high is 46. The coldest Thanksgiving on our records was in 1930 when our temp was down to 14°. We won’t be breaking any wet weather records this holiday either. Wednesday featured strong winds that knocked the power out to tens of thousands of people but most have had their power restored by this morning. We still have a breeze this morning but nothing like we had yesterday so we can count on an improvement there. Going shopping tonight? Temperatures will be in the 30s overnight and clouds will stick around. No wet weather for early morning shoppers! Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry with that cold air. Decent shopping weather. Rain moves in (scattered) Friday evening and becomes widespread by Saturday morning. Rain on and off throughout the weekend. Sunday could mix in with some flurries but not expecting accumulations that’ll require shoveling; perhaps some slick spots on the roads. An active next three days should bring about an inch of rain to much of the region. Some areas could get even higher numbers and that’s just not ideal with all the rain we’ve had recently. Colder start to next week! High of only 38 on Monday which is below the average.