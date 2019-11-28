The rush is on for Black Friday deals in Indiana

Posted 5:13 pm, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, November 29, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Shoppers are getting over their turkey induced stupor, and heading for the stores to score Black Friday deals.

The rush began at Best Buy at 5 pm. Managers there say they sell more TV's in November than any other month of the year. Deal hunters came prepared with a gameplan. At least one person told FOX59 they researched online before coming into the store. Of course, that doesn't mean that other deals didn't catch their eye as well.

“Really any good deal that we spotted, we just decided to go for it,” said Brian Hubbard who was original in the hunt for a new TV.

“Just because you can’t get the deal now, doesn't mean they aren’t going to do it later,” says customer Joe Coppinger.

Best Buy was open until 1 am Thanksgiving night. Other stores will also begin their holiday hours.

