× Mozel Sanders Foundation looks to serve 40,000 Thanksgiving meals to those around the city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The late Reverend Mozel Sanders often preached, “Never look down on a man unless you’re willing to help them up.”

That statement has always been the underlying tone for the annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner event, which now in its 48th year, looks to serve nearly 40,000 meals to those around the city this Thanksgiving Day.

Chef Cullen Simpson has been with the organization for over 30 years. He says this event brings together so many people who want to make a difference and help their fellow Hoosiers.

“We can’t do this event without the volunteers who come and donate their time so that we can cook, box up meals, and deliver food to those that otherwise might not have anything for today. It is such a good feeling to see everyone coming together from all walks of life to make this happen.”

With the bulk of the food being prepared in the cafeteria at Butler University, the meals will be boxed up and sent out to over 30 satellite centers around the city where volunteer drivers will then take them to those that are requesting a meal.

People requesting a meal may call 317-636-7905 between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. or they may visit one of the listed satellite centers: